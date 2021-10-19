FYJC Admissions Reopen on First Come First Serve Basis

The Maharashtra government has extended the First-Year Junior College admission 2021 on a first come first serve (FCFS) basis till October 21. The state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced the same through a social media post.

Gaikwad congratulated all the students who got admission under the centralised admission process and announced the further extension till October 21. She wrote, “Congratulations to all those who have secured admissions under the Centralised Online Admission to #FYJC. Here’s another opportunity for those yet to secure one. We are extending the ongoing admissions on First Come, First Served (FCFS) basis till October 21."

>Maharashtra FCFS FYJC admission 2021: Eligibility criteria

Students who are not admitted in any college or institute, in any round of FYJC admission conducted so far are eligible. Those who have cancelled their FYJC admission or rejected the allotted seat can also participate.

Students must have passed Class 10 and/or supplementary exam/improvement exam. Those who have got ATKT in the Maharashtra class 10 or SSC examination apply for admissions. Students can apply in the respective category of FCFS rounds on the basis of their merit marks. Application form part 1 verified students are also eligible for FCFS FYJC admission.

The Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021 was conducted on the basis of merit lists from September 28 to October 14. More than three lakh students had participated in the centralised online admission to FYJC. As per the data, around 3,00,015 seats have already been filled in across 1,496 colleges in the state. “No student will remain without a college. There are sufficient seats," Gaikwad had earlier said.

The first round of FYJC FCFS admissions was conducted for the vacant 2,34,135 vacant seats. Earlier, the FYJC admission process was supposed to be closed on October 14, however, it has been extended further till October 21. Those who couldn’t participate earlier can do the same within the closure date.

