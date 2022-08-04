FYJC Cut-Off Slips by 5%, Fewer Marks Than Last Year Can Get You Admission in Maharashtra Colleges

The first merit list for seeking admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC) or class 11 was released on Wednesday on the official website- 11thadmission.org.in. Notably, cut-offs across streams have declined for the three year in a row, with up to 5 per cent this year, reports a leading news daily. This year, the cut-offs for the arts stream in FYJCs have witnessed a drop more than science and commerce streams.

In the first general merit list released on Wednesday, about 1.4 lakh students, or 59 per cent of registered students in Mumbai were allotted seats. Commerce continues to have the most applicants, with 75,357 students receiving seats in round one. While, a total of 14,831 students chose the arts stream in the first round, added the report.

Advertisement

Also read| BSEB Releases Dummy Admit Card for Board Exams 2023: How to Check Matric, Inter Hall Tickets

The prestigious arts college, St Xaviers had a cut-off of 94.2 per cent, 0.99 per cent lower than last year’s 95.19 per cent. While St Andrews’ cut-off of 78.4 per cent is a 5-6 per cent decrease from the previous two years, Kishinchand Chellaram College’s cut-off of 85.6 per cent represents a 2.6 per cent decrease from 2021.

Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College, revealed that the number of students interested in science seemed to have doubled. She also said students are opting for the commerce stream as well. The principal went on to add that those interested in humanities should go for it since there is plenty of opportunities.

Following arts, colleges have seen a decrease in science cut-offs. The cut-off percentage for Vaze college stood at 91.8 percent which was a 1.8 percent dip from last year, though it was better than 91.2 percent in 2019. Whereas the science cut-off percentage for Ruia college was 92.4 percent and for arts, it was 91.4 percent. Reportedly, more than 48,000 students have chosen the science stream.

Advertisement

Read| From Data Science to Business Analytics, Courses Offered by IITs without JEE Score

“Perhaps post-pandemic there is a general notion that careers associated with science and technology-vaccine, IT, digital marketing will be more lucrative," said Vaze College vice-principal Preeta Nilesh.

Advertisement

Lastly, the cut-offs in the commerce stream remained largely stable. KC’s cut-off with 90.8 per cent had the smallest slump compared to its science cut-off (88.2 per cent). On the other hand, N M College has been consistent for the last three years. They released a cut-off of 93.06 per cent in the first list this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here