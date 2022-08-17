GAIL India, a Maharatna PSU, has opened the online registration window for candidates interested in its non-executive posts. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies via the online portal of GAIL - gailonline.com. The registration process began on Tuesday, August 16. The deadline for application submission is September 15.
This recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 282 vacancies in the organisation for different positions. Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Foreman (Civil), Jr. Superintendent (Official Language), Jr. Superintendent (HR), Jr. Chemist, Technical Assistant (Laboratory), and many other positions are offered.
Aspirants can apply for one post. In case a candidate submits more than one application form, only the most recent form will be considered.
GAIL Recruitment: Vacancy Details
1. Technician: 103 Posts
2. Operator: 52 Posts
3. Assistant: 28 Posts
4. Jr. Engineer: 3 Posts
5. Foreman: 17 Posts
6. Jr. Superintendent: 25 Posts
7. Jr. Chemist: 8 Posts
8. Technical Assistant: 3 Posts
9. Accounts Assistant: 24 Posts
10. Marketing Assistant: 19 Posts
Read: From Junior Engineer to Sub-Inspector to Bank Officer, Top Govt Jobs to Apply for This Week
GAIL Recruitment: Selection Process
The selection process will comprise a written test and will also include trade tests in relevant disciplines. Based on the candidate’s performance their selection would be done.
GAIL Recruitment: Eligibility
Age: According to the official notice, only Indian nationals above 18 years of age are eligible to apply.
Education: Students with varied educational qualifications can apply. For the post of Jr. Engineer and Foreman minimum education qualification is a Diploma in Engineering. For the post of Jr. Superintendent and Assistant, a Bachelor’s Degree of a minimum of 3 years duration is required.
For the post of Jr., Chemist Master Degree (M.Sc.) in Chemistry of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 55% marks is needed. For the post of Technical Assistant and Operator, the minimum requirement is a Bachelor’s Degree in Science (B. Sc.) of a minimum of 3 years duration.
For the post of technician, the minimum requirement is a Matric plus ITI Tradesman ship. For the post of Operator 10+2 or equivalent minimum of 6 months duration of Fireman’s Training course is required.
GAIL Recruitment: How to Apply
Step 1. Visit the official website of GAIL gailonline.com
Step 2. Go to ‘Career Section’
Step 3. Click on the online application link
Step 4. Enter your details
Step 5. Take a printout of the Application Form generated by the system
GAIL Recruitment: Application Fee
General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) category candidates need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 50 (excluding applicable convenience fees and taxes). On the other hand, SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from paying any amount for the form.
GAIL Recruitment: Salary
1. Jr. Engineer(Chemical): Rs 35000-138000
2. Jr. Engineer( Mechanical): Rs 35000-138000
3. Foreman (Electrical): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000
4. Foreman (Instrumentation): Rs.29,000 – 1,20,000
5. Foreman (Mechanical): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000
6. Foreman ( Civil): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000
7. Jr. Superintendent (Official Language): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000
8. Jr. Superintendent(HR): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000
9. Jr. Chemist: Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000
10. Technical Assistant(Laboratory): Rs 24,500-90,000
11. Operator (Chemical): : Rs 24,500-90,000
12. Technician (Electrical): Rs 24,500-90,000
13. Technician (Instrumentation): Rs 24,500-90,000
14. Technician (Mechanical): Rs 24,500-90,000
15. Technician (Telecom & Telemetry): Rs 24,500-90,000
16. Operator (Fire): Rs 24,500-90,000
17. Assistant (Store & Purchase): Rs 24,500-90,000
18. Accounts Assistant: Rs 24,500-90,000
19. Marketing Assistant: Rs 24,500-90,000
Read the Latest News and Breaking News here