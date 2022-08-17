GAIL India, a Maharatna PSU, has opened the online registration window for candidates interested in its non-executive posts. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies via the online portal of GAIL - gailonline.com. The registration process began on Tuesday, August 16. The deadline for application submission is September 15.

This recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 282 vacancies in the organisation for different positions. Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Foreman (Civil), Jr. Superintendent (Official Language), Jr. Superintendent (HR), Jr. Chemist, Technical Assistant (Laboratory), and many other positions are offered.

Aspirants can apply for one post. In case a candidate submits more than one application form, only the most recent form will be considered.

GAIL Recruitment: Vacancy Details

1. Technician: 103 Posts

2. Operator: 52 Posts

3. Assistant: 28 Posts

4. Jr. Engineer: 3 Posts

5. Foreman: 17 Posts

6. Jr. Superintendent: 25 Posts

7. Jr. Chemist: 8 Posts

8. Technical Assistant: 3 Posts

9. Accounts Assistant: 24 Posts

10. Marketing Assistant: 19 Posts

GAIL Recruitment: Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a written test and will also include trade tests in relevant disciplines. Based on the candidate’s performance their selection would be done.

GAIL Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: According to the official notice, only Indian nationals above 18 years of age are eligible to apply.

Education: Students with varied educational qualifications can apply. For the post of Jr. Engineer and Foreman minimum education qualification is a Diploma in Engineering. For the post of Jr. Superintendent and Assistant, a Bachelor’s Degree of a minimum of 3 years duration is required.

For the post of Jr., Chemist Master Degree (M.Sc.) in Chemistry of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 55% marks is needed. For the post of Technical Assistant and Operator, the minimum requirement is a Bachelor’s Degree in Science (B. Sc.) of a minimum of 3 years duration.

For the post of technician, the minimum requirement is a Matric plus ITI Tradesman ship. For the post of Operator 10+2 or equivalent minimum of 6 months duration of Fireman’s Training course is required.

GAIL Recruitment: How to Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of GAIL gailonline.com

Step 2. Go to ‘Career Section’

Step 3. Click on the online application link

Step 4. Enter your details

Step 5. Take a printout of the Application Form generated by the system

GAIL Recruitment: Application Fee

General, EWS, and OBC (NCL) category candidates need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 50 (excluding applicable convenience fees and taxes). On the other hand, SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from paying any amount for the form.

GAIL Recruitment: Salary

1. Jr. Engineer(Chemical): Rs 35000-138000

2. Jr. Engineer( Mechanical): Rs 35000-138000

3. Foreman (Electrical): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000

4. Foreman (Instrumentation): Rs.29,000 – 1,20,000

5. Foreman (Mechanical): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000

6. Foreman ( Civil): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000

7. Jr. Superintendent (Official Language): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000

8. Jr. Superintendent(HR): Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000

9. Jr. Chemist: Rs 29,000 – 1,20,000

10. Technical Assistant(Laboratory): Rs 24,500-90,000

11. Operator (Chemical): : Rs 24,500-90,000

12. Technician (Electrical): Rs 24,500-90,000

13. Technician (Instrumentation): Rs 24,500-90,000

14. Technician (Mechanical): Rs 24,500-90,000

15. Technician (Telecom & Telemetry): Rs 24,500-90,000

16. Operator (Fire): Rs 24,500-90,000

17. Assistant (Store & Purchase): Rs 24,500-90,000

18. Accounts Assistant: Rs 24,500-90,000

19. Marketing Assistant: Rs 24,500-90,000

