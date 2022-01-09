GAIL Recruitment 2022 for Chief Manager, Senior Officer Posts, Salary up to Rs 2,40,000

GAIL India Limited has invited applications for the posts of chief manager and senior officer in medical services. While 2 posts are available for chief managers, 7 posts are vacant for senior officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of GAIL India at gailonline.com. The last date to apply for the posts is January 20.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

>Educational qualification:

>Chief Manager: That applying for chief manager must have completed MBBS with MD / DNB in general medicine. They must also have a minimum of 9 years experience (including experience as a senior resident) as medical officer/ specialist/ consultant/ lecturer /assistant professor/ associate professor in government medical college/ hospital or in private medical college /hospital or in-state/central govt department/ public sector enterprise /private sector organization/institution.

>Senior officer: Those applying for senior officer must have an MBBS degree with a minimum of 1-year experience (excluding internship) as a medical officer /specialist in the state /central govt department/hospital or in public sector enterprise / private sector organization /hospital, as an employee of that organization /hospital.

>Age limit: Candidates applying for chief manager must be within 40 years of age while those applying for senior officer must be 32 years or below.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of GAIL India

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the senior officer and chief manager recruitment link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill the application form

Step 5. Pay the application fees

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the filled application form for further use

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the general, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200 while candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD are exempted from paying the application fees.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process includes a group discussion and/or interview before the GAIL selection committee. The company has, however, said the selection process is tentative and will depend upon the administrative/ business requirements of the company.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for the posts of chief manager will be paid between Rs 90,000 to Rs 2,40,000 while those selected for the senior officer will receive pay between Rs 60000 to Rs 180000.

