GATE 2022 Admit Card Released, 5 Things to Know

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the admit cards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on January 15 at the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 5 to 13.

The admit cards have been released after being postponed twice. At first, it was scheduled to be released on February 5 but later deferred to February 7 which was delayed once again. The exam will be held in two slots - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

GATE 2022: Candidates advised to get vaccinated

IIT Kharagpur officials have earlier said that the Covid-19 situation is being reviewed and the exam dates can be pushed further if the condition is not found to be conducive for holding the exam. A final call is yet to be taken.

“The health and safety of our examination participants are of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned on this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control," read the official website. All the candidates have been advised to get vaccinated for Covid-19 as well, it added.

GATE 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of GATE

Step 2. Click on the GATE 2022 admit card link on the homepage

Step 3. Log in using your registration number and password

Step 4. Your GATE 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5. Take the printout of the GATE 2022 admit card and save it for future use.

GATE 2022 admit card: What to check

The GATE 2022 admit card will contain details such as exam day guidelines, exam venue, reporting time, candidate’s name, registration details, GATE 2022 paper code, etc. Candidates must check all the details of the hall ticket thoroughly and in case of any discrepancy must report to the authorities immediately.

“Candidates MUST be aware about fake information (videos, email, SMS, etc.) related to GATE 2022 Examination. This is the only official website of GATE 2022.

Candidates are requested to check for latest announcements only on this website (https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in)," reads the official notice.

GATE 2022: Two new subjects added

Two new subjects have been added to GATE 2022 — geomatics engineering and naval architecture, and marine engineering. The exam will be held for a total of 29 subjects. A candidate can appear for a maximum of two papers. The combinations must be selected from the approved list of combinations.

GATE 2022: Exam Pattern

GATE 2022 will be held a three-hour per exam featuring multiple-choice, multiple select questions, and numerical answer type questions. While some questions will carry one mark, others will carry two marks. In MSQ and NAT questions, there will be no negative marking, however, for the MCQ section, one-third of the marks allotted to the question will be deducted for a wrong answer.

GATE 2022 qualified candidates will be eligible to seek admission to MTech courses in IITs, IISER as well as seek jobs in PSUs based on their score and subsequent interview rounds. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of result declaration.

