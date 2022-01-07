GATE 2022 Admit Card Postponed Again, Revised Dates at gate.iitkgp.ac.in Soon

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit cards which was scheduled to be released today, January 7 has been postponed. This is the second time that the admit card has been postponed. The exam is scheduled to be held from February 5 to February 15 in two shifts. The exam is conducted for admission to PG courses in IITs, IISc as well as an entrance gateway to government jobs. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of declaration of result.

It is important for candidates to download the admit card and take a print out of it as without it they will not be allowed to sit for the exams. It will contain the candidate’s name, category, subject, exam city, exam venue, and time. GATE 2022 admit card will also have other social distancing rules and instructions to follow in the exam including dress code and Covid-19 protocol.

GATE 2022: How to Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates appearing for GATE have been advised to be vaccinated before appearing for the exam. As per the official website, “The health and safety of our examination participants are of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned on this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control. All the candidates are advised to get vaccinated for Covid-19."

GATE 2022: Exam Pattern

GATE 2022 will be a three-hour exam to be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will feature multiple select questions, numerical answer type questions as well as multiple-choice questions. For every correct answer, students will get either one mark or two marks depending on how many marks have been allotted to the question. For every wrong answer, one-third of the marks will be deducted.

It will be held for 29 subjects. Two new subjects have been added this year — geomatics engineering, and naval architecture, and marine engineering. A candidate can appear for a maximum of two papers. The combinations must be selected from the approved list of combinations.

