GATE 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates: How to Check, Know Result Date

The GATE 2022 response sheets or the OMR sheets were released on February 15 at — gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The response key can be accessed using the candidate’s roll number and password.

GATE 2022 response sheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE — gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the OMR sheet link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download the documents