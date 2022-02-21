GATE 2022 Answer Key Today: How To Raise Objections

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 answer key will be released today, February 21, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur The official website for downloading the answer key is GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) — gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Students will have to use their GATE 2022 credentials, login ID and password to download the answer key.

Students, who are unsatisfied with the answers listed in the answer key, will be given a chance to raise objections. Between February 22 and 25, aspirants can challenge the GATE answer key 2022. Candidates can challenge the answer keys with a payment of Rs 500 per question.

GATE 2022 answer key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE

Step 2: Click on the answer key link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, log in with your ID and the GOAPS password that was issued to you after registration.

Step 4: Submit to review the answer key

If a candidate forgets his or her password, a link on the login page allows it to be restored.

GATE 2022 answer key: How to raise objections

If candidates find an error in the GATE 2022 provisional answer key, they can challenge it by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Go to the official GOAPS website at appsgate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Log in with the necessary credentials—ID and password.

Step 3: Select the “Contest Answer Key" option.

Step 4: Make a payment of Rs 500 using internet banking (per challenge). The fee for NRI applicants is $10.

Step 5: After successful payment, applicants should enter the question number they want to challenge.

Step 6: Candidates must also submit justification for the challenge (maximum of 500 characters).

Step 7: To submit the challenge, attach the required supporting documents and click the submit button.

The GATE 2022 was held for various engineering and science courses, concluded on Sunday, February 13, for all 29 papers. The GATE results 2022 will be released by IIT Kharagpur on March 17.

