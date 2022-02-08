GATE 2022 Answer Key to be Out on Feb 21, Response Key, Result Dates Revealed

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on February 21 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, the institute informed in the official notice. The exam was held for over 9 lakh students from February 5 to February 13 across India. Candidates who took the exams will get their response sheets on February 15.

The response sheet will have the answers as marked by the candidates during the exam and the answer key will have the correct responses as suggested by the experts. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key. If they think any answer given in the answer key is wrong, they will be allowed to raise objections against it.

The window to raise challenges will be available from February 22 to February 25. A fee of Rs 500 will be applicable per objections, as per the rule. The objections will be studied and if accepted, the changes will be reflected in the final answer key. The result will be created based on the final answer key.

Advertisement

Candidates can also match their responses to the correct option and award themselves marks accordingly. This will help aspirants have an estimated score ahead of their results. According to the schedule released by the GATE committee, the result is likely to be announced on March 17, according to the official schedule.

Last year, out of the 7,11,542 candidates who appeared for the exam, as many as 1,26,813 have cleared it. The overall pass percentage for the exam was at 17.82 per cent. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent.

GATE is held every year to enrol students at the postgraduate courses in IITs, IISc and other premium institutes, Students who qualify GATE are also eligible to seek jobs in PSUs. GATE 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee & Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Organising Institute for GATE 2022 is the IIT Kharagpur

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.