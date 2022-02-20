GATE 2022 Answer Key Tomorrow: How to Download

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 answer key will be released tomorrow, February 21 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on the official website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Using the provisional answer key, candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections, if any as well as calculate their probable scores.

Candidates can submit their objections to the answer key from February 22 to 25. The GATE 2022 result and final answer key will be declared on March 17. The exam was held for over 9 lakh students from February 5 to February 13 across India. The response sheets were released on February 15.

GATE 2022: How To Check Answer Key

Step 1. Go to the official website of GATE

Step 2. Click on the GATE 2022 answer key link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter required credentials

Step 4. Check the answer key and download the pdf file for further use

GATE 2022: How to raise objections against answer key

Step 1. After downloading the answer key of GATE 2022, click on the challenge answer key link

Step 2. Enter the question number you want to challenge

Step 3. Justify your objections along with supporting documents.

Step 4. Make a payment of Rs 500 per challenge

Step 5. Save and download the answer key challenge page for further use

GATE 2022: How To Calculate Probable Scores

As per the marking scheme, all questions are either one or two marks. The Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) section will have a negative marking of one mark. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third of marks will be deducted while for each two-marker question, two-thirds of marks will be deducted for wrong attempt.

Last year, out of the 7,11,542 candidates who appeared for the exam, as many as 1,26,813 cleared it. The overall pass percentage for the exam was 17.82 per cent. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent. GATE is held every year for admissions to postgraduate courses in IITs, IISc, and other premium institutes. Students who qualify GATE are also eligible to seek jobs in PSUs.

