GATE 2022 Application Correction Window Opens at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has opened on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates who already registered can edit various particulars in their application forms up till November 12. Candidates can edit their name, date of birth, gender, category, address, college details, PwD/dyslexic, exam paper, additional exam paper, and exam city.

>GATE 2022: How to edit applications

Step 1. Candidates must visit the official website of GOAPS

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the GATE 2022 log in option

Step 3. Enter your application number and password to log in

Step 4. Your GATE 2022 application will be displayed on your screen

Step 5. Click on the edit option. Make the necessary changes

Step 6. Pay the required fee. Submit.

Step 7. Download and take a print copy of the edited application form for future reference

>GATE 2022: Application edit fee

For each edit, a fee needs to be paid by the applicants which are nonrefundable. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 500 including name, date of birth, choice of exam cities, change of existing paper, gender, category, change of parents or guardians name, address, college name, location, and roll number.

For the change in exam centres, SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates need to pay Rs 750, while all other candidates need to pay Rs 1500, however, this is only if the candidates had registered during the regular period, that is, August 30 to September 24. For candidates who have registered during the extended period from September 25 to October 1, those candidates will have to pay Rs 2000, and those belonging to SC, ST, PwD category and female candidates will have to pay Rs 1250.

For a change of gender from female to any other gender, candidates need to pay Rs 1250 as well as a change of category from SC/ST to any other. For a change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, applicants will have to pay Rs 1250.

GATE 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admissions to the IITs in MTech courses and apply for jobs at PSUs. IIT Kharagpur will be conducting the exam.

