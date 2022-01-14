GATE 2022 Aspirants Demand Clarity on Exam Dates, Release of Admit Card

With the continuous increase in the Covid-19 cases, the uncertainty around the conduct of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 is increasing. Since the GATE admit card has been postponed twice, many candidates are concerned if this would hint at the postponement of the examination. Till now there has been no official update regarding the examination. Rattled by this uncertainty, aspirants across the country have taken to Twitter to ask the administering body, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, for a decision on GATE 2022 exam.

Raising their worries about the rising cases, while a few candidates have demanded postponed of the exam, many have also asked the institute to reopen the application window to allow them to change the GATE 2022 exam cities.

A aspiring GATE candidate said,

Another user said,

As per GATE exam date 2022, the tests have been scheduled to begin on February 5, 2022 and end on February 13, 2022. However, scribe selection, preparation of exam centre including sanitisation and other activities will start on February 4, 2022.

IIT Kharagpur Director Professor Virendra Kumar Tewari, earlier this week, said that the institute is reviewing the situation and the decision on the GATE exam will soon be taken. “We are consulting with our members associated with the GATE exam, and in constant touch with the administration, authorities, the decision on whether to conduct GATE exam or postponed will be taken soon. The candidates are advised to follow the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in only regarding the exam dates, hall ticket," the director added, as reported by NDTV.

