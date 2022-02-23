GATE 2022: Check Result Date, GOAP Process

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result will be declared on March 17. The exam conducting body — Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will also release the final answer key along with the result. Once released, it will be available at the official website of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) — gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The GATE 2022 answer key has been released on February 21. Students unsatisfied with the answers listed in the answer key have been given a chance to raise objections between February 22 and 25. Aspirants can challenge the GATE answer key 2022 with a payment of Rs 500 per question.

GATE 2022 result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your ID and the GOAPS password

Step 4: Submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the result for further use

GATE 2022: GOAP Process

After the result is released, candidates will have to select the institutes they want to join using their GATE scores. For IITs, candidates will have to apply at the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) that conducts counselling for admission to the institutes. For admission to MTech programs offered by NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and CFTIs, they will have to apply at the Centralised Counselling for MTech (CCMT). Students will be admitted on the basis of their GATE scores.

The GATE 2022 was held for various engineering and science courses, concluded on Sunday, February 13, for all 29 papers. Candidates can now calculate their probable score before getting the final result using the provisional answer key.

As per the marking scheme, all questions in the papers of GATE 2022 are either one or two marks. The Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) section will have a negative marking of one mark. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third of marks will be deducted while for each two-marker question, two-thirds of marks will be deducted for the wrong attempt.

Last year, out of the 7,11,542 candidates who appeared for the exam, as many as have 1,26,813 cleared it. The overall pass percentage for GATE 2021 was 17.82 per cent. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent. GATE is held every year for admissions to postgraduate courses in IITs, IISc, and other premium institutes. Students who qualify for GATE are also eligible to seek jobs in PSUs.

