GATE 2022 Cleared? List of Jobs You Can Apply for Now

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 results have been declared today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam are eligible to apply for jobs at several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Right from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Coal India, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), to Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), several top-notched companies hire candidates on the basis of their GATE scores. For candidates who have cleared GATE 2022, here is a list of jobs they can apply for using the scores.

GATE 2022 Result LIVE Updates

Advertisement

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

IOCL will soon be releasing its recruitment notification process. Candidates will be selected through their GATE 2022 scores. Once released, candidates will be able to apply through the official website at iocl.com. Eligible candidates will be selected for the posts of engineers and officers on the basis of their GATE 2022 scores. The recruitment notification will be released for mechanical, computer science, metallurgy, civil, electrical, instrumentation, and chemical engineers.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited

NPCIL will hire for the posts of executive trainees in engineering on the basis of GATE 2022 scores. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at npcil.nic.in. With the GATE 2022 results being out, the application process will begin soon. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts of executive trainee in engineering in mechanical, chemical, electrical, electronics, instrumentation and civil departments. The last date to submit application is April 10, tentatively.

Advertisement

National Mineral Development Corporation Limited

NMDC will also release the recruitment notification through GATE 2022 soon at the official website — nmdc.co.in. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE 2022 score followed by a personal interview. The organisation will be hiring for executive trainees in the fields of electrical, mechanical, material and mining engineering. The number will be notified with the opening of the resgistration process. Further, candidates must have cleared their graduation with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate to be able to apply for the posts. Candidates selected through their GATE scores will thereafter have to appear for a group discussion followed by a personal interview.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.