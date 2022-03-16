GATE 2022 Final Answer key at gate.iitkgp.ac.in Soon, Steps to Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will be releasing the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in soon. While the result is scheduled to be released on March 17, the final answer key can be out as early as today - March 16. Candidates who took the exam can check their scores by using credentials including registration number. The GATE final scorecard, however, will be out on March 21.

Previously, candidates’ response was released on February 15 followed by a provisional answer key on February 21. Meanwhile, IITKGP had also opened a window to raise objections to any of the answers of the provisional answer key in case of discrepancy. So, with the final answer key, candidates who had raised objections can also check if their objection has resulted in a change of the answer.

The final score card is going to be released on March 17, until then candidates can also check the answer key by following these steps. Using this provisional answer key, candidates could assess their performance and predict the possible scores in GATE 2022.

How to Download GATE 2022 Final Answer Key?

Step 1. Log on to GATE 2022’s official portal, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2. Log in to your account using enrollment ID/ email address and password.

Step 3. Now, click on the GATE 2022 Question Papers and Final Answer Keys link

Step 4. GATE 2022 Final Answer Key page will load on your screen.

Step 5. Select your subject to download the question paper and answer key.

Step 6. The PDF file of the GATE 2022 Final Answer Key will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7. Download or print the answer key for future use or reference

GATE 2022 was conducted physically in computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 5 and 13 across various examination centres in the country. The score of GATE 2022 will be used as a base for admission into master’s courses offered by the various IITs, IIITs, NITs other colleges. The test score is also used for the recruitment of engineering graduates in public sector undertaking (PSUs) like NTPC, GAIL and others.

