GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Releases Travel Pass to Allow Smooth Travel Despite Restrictions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released a travel pass for candidates who will be appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Candidates demanding cancellation or postponement of the exam had earlier said that they will face issues in travelling due to restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. Now, the institute has issued a travel pass. Students can download their travel pass from gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The travel pass states, “This letter is issued to request all concerned to help and ensure a smooth movement of the candidates carrying the admit card on the day of examination, 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th February 2022." The pass is valid for GATE and JAM candidates - these examinations are organised by the GATE -JAM Committee under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, India. More than 9 Lakh candidates all over India, across 203 cities, will appear for these examinations, the letter read.

The letter comes after the months-long protest by candidates who took to Twitter and used #postponegate2022 to demand deferment of national-level exam considering the current situations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates are tagging Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Ministry and IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra K Tiware in their tweets demanding a postponement.

Earlier, the IIT Kharagpur deferred the release of admit cards twice saying that it is reviewing the Covid-19 situation across the country before issuing admit cards.

GATE is an examination that is conducted for admission to various postgraduate courses in science and engineering. Several Public Undertakings (PSUs) also uses its score in their recruitment process. This year it is scheduled to be conducted by IIT Kharagpur across the country between Feb 13 and the result is slated to be declared on March 17.

