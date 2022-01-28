GATE 2022: Know Tips From Last Years' Toppers to Crack Exam

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be conducted on February 5 to 13. Despite online protests from candidates seeking a postponement, the exam will be held as per schedule. IIT Kharagpur, the exam organising institute, has asked candidates to be vaccinated before entering the exam centres for safety purposes. Exam too will be held amid Covid-19 protocol.

“The health and safety of our examination participants are of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned on this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control," read the official website. All the candidates have been advised to get vaccinated for Covid-19 as well, it added.

Students who have registered for the exam now have only limited days to prepare for it. For those who are preparing this year, here are a few tips and tricks from last year toppers that might come in handy to you to ace your GATE exam.

Advertisement

Stick to syllabus

Meet 52-year-old Varsha Misra Varma, who is a mother of two cracked GATE 2021. She claims to have cracked the entrance exams by preparing for just a month and a half. When asked about exam preparations, she immediately responds, “I strictly went by the syllabus." She took the help of online classes including YouTube channels to prepare along with previous years’ papers.

Not Books, Conceptual Clarity Needed

Advertisement

The GATE 2021 topper, Siddharth Sabhaarwal had topped in Electronics and Communication paper by obtaining 82 marks out of 100, last year. For the GATE 2021 exam, Sabharwaal said he attempted mock papers and practised the previous years’ papers. He used to pull all-nighters during the last 2-3 months before the exams, he told news18.com.

Advertisement

Advising GATE aspirants he said, “Reference books are only for college-level, to crack any entrance test — GATE or IES — one needs conceptual clarity and practice of those concepts."

Smart Attempting Strategy Needed

Advertisement

A retired teacher of mathematics at Hindu College, Tamil Nadu, 67-year-old Sankaranarayanan Sankarapandian was one of the oldest candidates to clear GATE 2021. To crack the exam, said Sankarapandian, it took no more than 30 days of brushing up on concepts and exam patterns.

Suggesting his younger friends the simple trick to crack GATE he said, “Accept what you don’t know". He said, “Since GATE has negative marking and qualifying marks needed per subject are about one-fourth. In one question, they assess multiple concepts, one might be familiar with a concept or two but not familiar of how to solve this problem, it is better to accept and leave that question. Even if a student can master a section of a syllabus and leave a portion, they would be able to clear the test."

>Changes Introduced This Year

This year, two new subjects have been added to GATE 2022 — geomatics engineering and naval architecture, and marine engineering. The exam will be held for a total of 29 subjects. A candidate can appear for a maximum of two papers. The combinations must be selected from the approved list of combinations.

The exam will be held in two slots - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the next between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. GATE 2022 will be held a three-hour per exam featuring multiple-choice, multiple select questions, and numerical answer type questions. While some questions will carry one mark, others will carry two marks. In MSQ and NAT questions, there will be no negative marking, however, for the MCQ section, one-third of the marks allotted to the question will be deducted for a wrong answer.

GATE 2022 qualified candidates will be eligible to seek admission to MTech courses in IITs, IISER as well as seek jobs in PSUs based on their score and subsequent interview rounds. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of result declaration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.