GATE 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Merit List, Cut-off, Final Answer Key at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

GATE Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the result for the GATE 2022 today, March 17. The Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) is an entrance gateway to master’s courses in IITs and other premium institutes. Candidates can also seek jobs on the basis of their GATE score in top PSUs. Read More
The actual marks of the candidate in GATE 2022 will be calculated out of 100 marks for 65 questions in MCQ format. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd of the mark assigned to that particular question shall be deducted. So, for example, if the question is of 1 mark, the wrong attempt will invite a negative marking of 0.3 mark.
The GATE cut-off is determined based on four factors — the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, difficulty level of the paper, total number of seats available, and the category under which a candidate is seeking admission. The cut-off is different for separate papers of the exam.
The cut-off mark for GATE 2022 will be calculated by using the following formula. Cut off mark is equal to = sum of marks secured by all the appearing students divided by the number of students
GATE 2022 was held in two sessions. Since the difficulty level of the paper conducted in two different slots may have varied, IITKGP will be using the normalisation of marks for impartial evaluation of GATE 2022. The normalised marks of GATE 2022 will be conducted out of 1000 marks.
GATE score is used to get a job in several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). A few such organizations are:
— Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL),
— Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL),
— Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL),
— Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL),
— National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC),
— Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL),
— Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)
— Power Grid Corporation of India
(PGCI).
Over 9 lakh candidates applied for GATE 2022. This is a rise for the third year in a row. In 2021, over 8.82 lakh candidates had applied for the exam. In 2020, the number was 8.59 lakh.
Last year, out of the 7,11,542 candidates who appeared for GATE, as many as 1,26,813 cleared it. The overall pass percentage for the exam was 17.82 per cent. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent.
The pattern for the architecture and planning (AR) exam in GATE 2022 was changed. The exam consisted of a general aptitude section for 15 marks as applicable for all papers. It also had two parts — A and B. Part A was compulsory and constituted 60 marks and part B featured 25 marks. It also contained two options – architecture and planning. Candidates had to select any one of the two.
Based on the GATE score, candidates can seek admission to MTech courses across IITs, IISc, and several other institutes. GATE score is also applicable for recruitment to PSUs. Once declared, the GATE score will be valid for three years.
Candidates can use the GATE 2022 answer key to calculate their probable scores. As per the marking scheme, all questions are either one or two marks. The Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) section will have a negative marking of one mark. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third of marks will be deducted while for each two-marker question, two-thirds of marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt.
Step 1. Go to the official website of GATE — gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Step 2. Click on the GATE 2022 answer key link on the homepage
Step 3. Enter required credentials such as roll number and password
Step 4. Check the answer key and download the pdf file for further use
GATE 2022 was conducted for 29 subjects on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. The GATE examination is conducted in different cities across India. The examination would be purely a Computer Based Test (CBT). GATE 2022 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.
As strict anti-cheating measures, GATE was not held in sensitive areas including Sonepat and Panipat in Haryana and Idukki, a district in Kerala. Sonepat and Panipat were also under the radar for JEE Main 2022 cheating scandal as a group of hackers had allegedly hacked the exam center there. GATE authorities refused to hold exams in these areas. Candidates who chose these cities were asked to change their city choice without additional fees.
A group of 11 candidates had reached the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the GATE 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic. The court, however, refused to do so and said, “Interfering in the exam process just 48 hours before it commences could result in chaos and uncertainty." The Bench further asked, “How do we play with the careers of all students who have been preparing?"
Those who qualify for GATE can also avail of financial assistance in terms of scholarships and assistantships. Candidates must first secure admission to a programme in one of the central government-supported institutes, by a procedure that could vary from institute to institute. For selection, a minimum of 70% weightage will be given to the performance in GATE and the remaining will be given to the candidate’s performance in test/interview and/or academic record.
GATE 2022 is conducted by a consortium of premium institutes including IIT Kharagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at Bengaluru. GATE is conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. For GATE 2022, IIT Kharagpur has been appointed as the organizing institute. Thus, IIT Kharagpur will be releasing the result today.
The IIT Kharagpur - exam organising institute - will be releasing the result for GATE 2022 at its official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The final answer key, cut-off, and toppers’ list will all be issued today along with the result. Over 9 lakh students who registered for the exam can check their today.
Along with the result, the cut-off for each subject will also be out. Last year, out of the 7,11,542 candidates who appeared for GATE, as many as 1,26,813 cleared it. The overall pass percentage for the exam was 17.82 per cent. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent.
