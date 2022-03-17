GATE 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Merit List, Cut-off, Final Answer Key at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Over 9 lakh candidates had registered to take the exam and will be checking their scores today. This is up from last year when about 7.5 lakh students took the test. GATE 2022 has added two new papers Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM).

Along with the result, the cut-off for each subject will also be out. Last year, out of the 7,11,542 candidates who appeared for GATE, as many as 1,26,813 cleared it. The overall pass percentage for the exam was 17.82 per cent. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent.

GATE 2022 was conducted for 29 subjects on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. The GATE examination is conducted in different cities across India. The examination would be purely a Computer Based Test (CBT). GATE 2022 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

