GATE 2022 Result Declared: Steps to Check Marks

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has declared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 results today, March 17. It is available at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their scores by using the required credentials such as their registration number and password. The GATE 2022 final scorecard will released on March 21.

The institute had earlier released the candidates’ response sheet on February 15 followed by a provisional answer key on February 21. The window to raise objections against the provisional answer key was opened from February 22 to 25. Using this provisional answer key, candidates could assess their performance and predict their probable scores in GATE 2022.

GATE 2022: How to Check Result

Step 1. Log on to GATE 2022’s official portal — gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Log in to your account using registration id and password.

Step 4. The GATE 2022 result will appear on your screen.

Step 5. Download and take a print out for future reference

After receiving the GATE 2022 result, students must cross-check all the details on the report card. This includes their name, subject name, application number, and other details along with scores. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately.

The GATE cut off is determined based on four factors which includes the number of candidates who took the exam, difficulty level of the paper, total number of seats available and the category under which a candidate is seeking admission. The cut off is different for each paper.

In 2021, the overall highest marks for CE was 95.56 out of 100. The lowest pass percentage was recorded for ST paper with 8.42 per cent of candidates qualifying GATE. The overall pass percentage was 17.82 per cent while the percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent. A total of 98,732 male and 28,081 are female candidates qualified the exam last year.

After the result is released, candidates will have to select the institutes they want to join on the basis of their GATE scores. For IITs, candidates will have to apply at the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) while NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and CFTIs’ MTech programmes, candidates will have to register at the Centralised Counselling for MTech (CCMT). Students will selected on the basis of their GATE scores.

GATE 2022 was conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode between February 5 and 13 across various exam centres in the country. GATE 2022 score can be used for admissions to master’s courses offered by the various IITs, IIITs, NITs other colleges. It can also be used for the recruitment of engineering graduates in public sector undertaking (PSUs) like NTPC, GAIL and others.

