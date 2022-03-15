GATE 2022 Result: How is Cut-off Calculated? Subjects with Highest, Lowest Scores

The Indian Institute for Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to release the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on March 17. Previously, the GATE 2022 provisional answer key was released on February 21, giving candidates a chance to assess their performance and predict the possible score in the qualifying cum entrance exam.

GATE 2022 was held in two sessions. Since the difficulty level of the paper conducted in two different slots may have varied, IITKGP will be using the normalisation of marks for impartial evaluation of GATE 2022. The normalised marks of GATE 2022 will be conducted out of 1000 marks.

The candidate’s score in GATE 2022 will be used as a base of giving them admission into engineering master’s courses at IIT, IIITs, NITs, and other such institutes or employment in public sector undertakings (PSUs)

GATE 2022 Cutoff Calculation Rule

The cut-off mark for GATE 2022 will be calculated by using the following formula

Cut off mark is equal to = sum of marks secured by all the appearing students divided by the number of students

The minimum mark for general category candidates is 25 or μ + σ, whichever is higher. The qualifying marks for OBC candidates are 90 percent of the qualifying marks for the general category. The qualifying cutoff for SC/ST candidates is 2/3rd of 67.67 percent of the general category’s qualifying marks

The actual marks of the candidate in GATE 2022 will be calculated out of 100 marks for 65 questions in MCQ format. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd of the mark assigned to that particular question shall be deducted. So, for example, if the question is of 1 mark, the wrong attempt will invite a negative marking of 0.3 mark.

GATE 2022: Most & Least Cut-off Predictions

Last year, the highest GATE qualifying cut-off was for petroleum engineering (PE). Candidates with a minimum of 52.4 marks were declared qualified in the entrance exam. This was followed by cut-offs for Metallurgical Engineering (MT) which was 48.5 marks, and for Geophysics (GG) which was 44.8 marks

The lowest GATE 2021 cutoff was 25 marks for Biomedical (BM), Agricultural Engineering (AE) and Statistics. The cutoff for Computer Science (CS) was 26.1 marks.

GATE 2022 was conducted offline for 29 subjects on February 6,7,12 and 13 at various centers in the country.

