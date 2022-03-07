GATE 2022 Result to be Out Ahead of Schedule? Know When, Where & How to Check Score

GATE 2022 result is scheduled to be announced on March 17. Last year, GATE 2021 was announced days ahead of its scheduled time. Since the GATE 2022 answer key objection window has been closed and the final answer key is awaited, speculations are being made that GATE 2022 too could be announced ahead of its scheduled date. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur - the exam organizing institute in its schedule has mentioned that the GATE result will be out on March 17 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The score card, however, will be available from March 21, according to schedule.

Once announced, candidates can access the result online by using their login credentials including registration ID, email address, enrollment ID, and password. The GATE result 2022 will contain candidates’ score, qualifying marks, all-India rank, and other details.

IIT Kharagpur had released the preliminary answer key for GATE 2022 on February 21. The objection-raising window had closed on February 25. The objections so raised will be studied and the final answer key will be issued. Results will be based on the final answer key. Using the GATE 2022 answer key, candidates could estimate their marks ahead of the official result announcement.

GATE 2022 Results: How to Check?

After the result is declared, candidates can follow these simple steps to check their results online:

Step 1: Log on to IIT Kharagpur- GATE 2022 portal, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2022 Result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login ID and password to check the result

Step 4: Submit your request.

Step 5: Your GATE 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the device screen.

Step 6: Download the GATE 2022 scorecard

Those who qualify for GATE 2022 will be eligible for admission into MTech courses across various IITs, IIITs, NITs, and PSU recruitment. GATE 2022 examinations were held across various centres in the country on February 12 and 13.

This year, two new subjects, geomatics engineering and naval engineering, were added to the GATE examination taking the total subject count to 29. GATE aspirants are allowed to appear in a maximum of two papers and they have to select a combination from the approved list of subjects while filling out the form

A total of 7.11, 542 candidates had appeared for GATE last year, out of which 1,26, 813 had qualified for the exams. The overall passing percentage of GATE 2021 was 17.82.

