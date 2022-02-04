GATE 2022 Tomorrow: Check Last-Minute Tips to Ace the Exam

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will begin from February 5 onwards and will continue till February 13. With only a few hours to the exam, here are some tips which can help students ease tension and score to the best of their abilities.

Over 9 lakh students are appearing for the exam. The exam, claims IIT Kharagpur, will be held amid Covid-19 precautions. Candidates without their masks and sanitisers will not be allowed to sit inside the examination hall.

The candidates have to log in to the system 30 minutes prior to the starting time of examination. A physical calculator (even on an electronic watch) or a mobile phone (even in switched-off mode) are banned from the exam centre. If one will be found with any of these their candidature will be cancelled. Note all candidates will be provided with a virtual scientific calculator

Advertisement

For those aspiring to score high, last year’s topper, 67-year-old Sankaranarayanan Sankarapandian, said, “Since GATE has negative marking and qualifying marks needed per subject are about one-fourth. In one question, they assess multiple concepts, one might be familiar with a concept or two but not familiar of how to solve this problem, it is better to accept and leave that question. Even if a student can master a section of a syllabus and leave a portion, they would be able to clear the test."

GATE 2022 is a three-hour computer-based test (CBT). The exam is conducted for a total of 100 marks. Now total number of subject papers has been increased to 29, with the addition of two new subject papers: NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering) and GE (Geomatics Engineering). This year, computer Science and Information Technology and Biomedical Engineering exam will be conducted in the first shift on February 5, while Electrical Engineering and Mathematics exam will be conducted in the second shift later. GATE scores remain valid for three years after the results are announced.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.