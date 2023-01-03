GATE 2023 Admit Card Today at gate.iitk.ac.in, Check Steps to Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 on Tuesday, January 3. The admit cards once released will be available on the official website for the examination – gate.iitk.ac.in. To access the admit card for the test, candidates must enter their enrollment ID and password on the login portal.

IIT Kanpur will hold GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The answer key will be made available on the portal on February 21. Students will then have a four-day window from February 22 to 25 to submit challenges to the answer key. The result will be declared on March 16.

GATE 2023 ADMIT CARD: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Advertisement

Step 1- Go to the official website for GATE 2023- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, you will find the GATE 2023 login window. Click on it.

Step 3- On the portal open on the webpage, type in your enrollment ID and password. These are your login credentials.

Step 4- Click on the GATE admit card 2023 download link on the webpage.

Step 5- Your GATE 2023 admit card should be on the screen.

Step 6- Check all of the details mentioned in the admit card carefully.

Step 7- Download GATE hall ticket 2023. Candidates must bring a hard copy of their admit card to the exam centre on the day of the exam since it will be required for entry.

GATE 2023: Exam Pattern

Advertisement

The exam will be held in computer based mode. For which a time of 3 hours will be given. The exam is being conducted for a total of 29 subjects. There will be 100 marks exam, in which 15 number questions will come from General Aptitude and 85 number questions will come from the concerned subject. 1 and 2 marks are fixed for the questions. Further, one-third of the prescribed marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Organised by IIT-K, the GATE 2023 computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, and six other IITs besides IIT-K. These will be IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. The test is conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Read all the Latest Education News here