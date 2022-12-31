GATE 2023 Admit Card Soon, Know Exam Pattern

IIT Kanpur will release the admit card of GATE 2023 on January 3 on the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates will have to use their registration number and password to download the admit card. The institute will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 on Februrary 4, 5, 11 and 12. The result of the exam will be released on March 16.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first session will start from 9:30 am till 12:30 pm. Meanwhile, the second session will be held between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The test paper for the GATE 2023 examinations will be objective. GATE 2023 Answer Key will be made available in the month of February on the official website.

GATE 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam will be held in computer based mode. For which a time of 3 hours will be given. The exam is being conducted for a total of 29 subjects. There will be 100 marks exam, in which 15 number questions will come from General Aptitude and 85 number questions will come from the concerned subject. 1 and 2 marks are fixed for the questions. Further, one-third of the prescribed marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The mock test link has been made available at gate.iitk.ac.in to candidates who have registered for the examination. The GATE 2023 mock tests will give candidates a chance to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern. Just like the actual exam, the GATE 2023 mock test also for 180 minutes. The question paper will be divided into two sections: a subject-specific section with 85 questions and a general aptitude (GA) section with 15 questions. Students should keep in mind that there will be negative markings for each incorrect answer.

On the day of the exam, applicants will have to carry verification documents such as an Aadhar card, pan card, driving license and passport size photo with them. The authorities conduct the GATE exam every year for admission into M.E, M.Tech, PhD at the IITs, NITS, IIITs, and CFTIs and also for recruitment in PSUs. It is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, and arts.

