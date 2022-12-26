GATE 2023 Admit Card to be Out Soon; Check Date, Steps to Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will soon release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam. As per the academic calendar, GATE hall tickets 2023 will be published on January 03, 2023. Aspirants who have to appear for the competitive exam can download their hall ticket by visiting the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 will take place in various phases on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on the admit cards carefully. Applicants will have to carry verification documents such as an Aadhar card/Pan Card/ Driving license and Passport size photo with them.

GATE 2023: How to download the hall ticket?

Advertisement

Only registered candidates can download GATE 2023 admit card online. Follow the steps given below to get your hall ticket-

Visit the official website of GATE- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on the “GATE 2023 Admit Card" option.

The login option will appear on the screen.

Enter your enrollment ID and password.

Now, click on the “Submit" option.

GATE 2023 Admit Card will display on the screen.

Now, candidates can download the hall ticket and take a print.

GATE 2023 paper timing

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first session will start from 9:30 am till 12:30 pm. Meanwhile, the second session will be held between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The test paper for the GATE 2023 examinations will be objective. GATE 2023 Answer Key will be made available in the month of February on the official website.

GATE 2023: Objection Period

Advertisement

Candidates can submit their queries on the answer key from February 15 after the required payment. After the completion of the time period, no candidate will be allowed to submit an objection.

GATE 2023: Result

The result of the GATE 2023 exam will be released on 16 March. The result of the examination will be valid for 3 years from the year of the examination. Candidates can use the result of the GATE 2023 exam for a job or admission to PG courses.

Read all the Latest Education News here