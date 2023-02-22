Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will open the GATE 2023 Answer Key challenge window on February 22, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The last date to raise objections and submit the challenges is till February 25, 2023. To raise objections against the answer key, students will have to use their login details such as enrollment id and password on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

GATE 2023 Answer Key: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on GATE 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Step 3: Login to the account and check the answer key.

Step 4: Click on the question the challenge is to be raised and put the answer.

Step 5: Make the payment of the application fees and click on submit.

Step 5: Your objection has been raised.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, the results will be announced on March 16 and the scorecard will be available on the main website for candidates to download on March 21. IIT Kanpur released the GATE 2023 response sheet on February 15. The exam was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIT GATE.

The GATE cut-off marks will be released for all 29 papers after the result is out. The cut-off score is decided based on the total number of seats available, marks secured by the candidates, and the number of candidates who appeared in the exam among others. This year, two types of cut-offs for GATE will be released – one is qualifying and the others are admission cut-off.

