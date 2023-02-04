The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, is all set to commence the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, February 4. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 in two slots. The first slot will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second will commence from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The admit card for GATE 2023 is available on the official site at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Those who haven’t downloaded the GATE 2023 hall tickets yet, can access them by entering their enrolment id or email address and password on the portal. Candidates are advised to bring a printout of the admit card along with an original or valid photo ID proof (passport, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar card, driving license) on the day of the exam. Candidates are requested to abide by certain examination guidelines.

GATE 2023: Exam Dress Code

Candidates must wear lightweight and comfortable clothes on the day of the exam. Wearing any kind of metallic item, any cloth, or items containing metal must be avoided. Male students will not be allowed to wear mufflers/caps or any kind of cloth to cover their heads. They should also avoid wearing clothes having too many pockets. Female candidates must avoid wearing any kind of shrug, stole, dupatta, or scarf in the exam hall.

Applicants must not wear any kind of jewellery, accessories, or ornaments including rings, bracelets, watches, sunglasses, and belts. These items are strictly prohibited in the examination centre. Candidates can wear simple flip-flops or sandals and avoid wearing shoes.

GATE 2023: List of banned items

Electronic devices such as calculators, mobile phones, log tables, pager, tablets, laptops, pen or pencils, pencil boxes, geometry set, bags or backpacks, eatables or water, earphone, microphone, camera, recorders, or any loose paper or documents other than GATE Admit card, ID proof, and photo. If any candidate is found with any of these items will be disqualified.

Students are advised to reach the exam venue/centre at least 30 minutes before to avoid any last-minute hassle. All candidates must strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines inside the examination hall. They should wear a face mask at all times and follow social distancing norms.

Students are advised to follow the code of conduct during the exam and must also not indulge in any malpractice. No candidate will not be allowed to leave the exam hall before the end of the GATE 2023 test. Students with any disability will have to carry their valid certificate or proof to the examination centre.

