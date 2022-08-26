GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Adds 23 New Exam Cities, More Paper Combinations

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has announced new examination centres for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering - GATE 2023.

With the addition of 23 new cities/towns, the GATE 2023 will now be conducted in 219 cities across India. The decision has been taken keeping in view the convenience of students, especially from the rural belts. As the organizing institute this year, IIT Kanpur is aiming to reach out to as many students as possible from all the nooks and corners.

Last year, GATE 2022 was conducted across 206 cities, but 10 of the earlier cities have been dropped this year due to operational issues, while many new ones have been added.

The examination is a computer-based test (CBT) and will be conducted in twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. Along with the new cities, details on the two-paper combinations for GATE 2023 are also updated on the official website. There are 82 two-paper combinations available for GATE 2023 with the addition of some new paper combinations. Some combinations of GATE 2022 are removed due to logistic/operational issues. Applicants can choose their preferred two-paper combinations from a wide range of interdisciplinary areas.

The examination will be held on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February, 2023 across eight zones. The Online Application process starts from 30th August, 2022, and the aspirants will be able to fill out regular applications till 30th September, 2022. GATE 2023 Official website: https://gate.iitk.ac.in shall act as the official source of all information pertaining to the exam.

GATE 2023 will be jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. The cities are distributed among these eight zones, while IIT Kanpur is the organizing institute. It will be organized on behalf of the National Coordination Board-GATE (NCB) and the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

GATE 2023 will also be conducted in international cities of Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore), and Thimphu (Bhutan). However, candidates from all other countries can write examination in any of the Indian examination cities as announced on GATE 2023 website.

The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences. Prospective candidates studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or those who have completed any government degree in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Sciences / Commerce / Arts shall be eligible. GATE is diversified to include students from Arts and Commerce streams as well, for them to achieve better opportunities for higher studies.

The official website stores all the necessary information regarding the exam pattern, zones, syllabi, and so on. Prospective candidates are able to access question papers from previous years as well, for help in preparation.

GATE holds tremendous potential for students aspiring for higher studies. It helps in getting admission to and/or getting financial assistance to: (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government institutions. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment processes.

