GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Cancels Some International Test Centres, Check List

Owing to some “operational issues," the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will not be conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) at international exam centres. According to the official statement by the institute, the GATE 2023 examination will not be held in centres including Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Port Louis (Mauritius), Thimphu (Bhutan) and Singapore.

“In Dubai (UAE) the examination on February 5 (for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH) and February 12, 2023 (for papers CE1, CE2, MN and ST) will not be conducted," adds the IIT Kanpur statement.

Previously, four new Telangana cities were added to the list of GATE 2023 exam centres. Kothagudem, Adilabad, Medak, and Nalgonda are among them. The number of GATE exam cities in Telangana has now increased from seven to eleven.

IIT Kanpur declared the subject-wise GATE 2023 exam dates on November 28. On February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, the Institute will administer the GATE 2023 exam in an online computer-based test (CBT) format.

The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will take place in the morning, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the second shift will take place in the afternoon between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. Candidates, who will be appearing for GATE 2023 are recommended to go through the exam dates available on the official website to get timely updates.

GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers and all test papers are going to be objective in nature. The hall tickets for GATE 2023 will be distributed to registered candidates for download on January 3, next year. Once officially released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, candidates can make a hard copy of them from its online portal. The result has been planned to be made public on March 16, 2023.

