GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Extends Registration Date till October 4

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has extended the deadline to register for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023, up till October 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of gate.iitk.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was September 30.

Candidates must note that they will still be able to apply for the exam till October 7 by paying a late fee. The exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The admit card will be made available on January 3. Candidates who have completed graduation or are in the final year of their course in engineering, architecture, technology, science arts, and commerce are eligible to apply.

GATE 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to GATE 2023’s official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Create registration by submitting the required information

Step 4: Log in to your account using the newly created log ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form with the required credentials

Step 6: Upload supporting documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee online

Step 8: Save the acknowledgement

GATE 2023: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 850 for female candidates and SC, ST, and PwD category candidates. For unreserved category candidates and foreign nationals, the application fee is Rs 1700. Those who apply after the deadline after October 4 and up till October 7, will have to pay a fee of Rs 2200. For women, SC, ST and PwD, it is Rs 1350.

GATE is conducted by seven IITs and IISc Bangalore on a rotational basis on the behalf of National Coordination Board- GATE, Department of Higher Education. GATE 2023 is being conducted by IIT Kanpur. A national-level exam, those who clear GATE will be eligible to apply for admission to IITs as well as apply for jobs in several government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) in their recruitment process.

