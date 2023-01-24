GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Urges Remaining 20% Applicants to Download GATE Hall Ticket

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has requested the appearing Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 candidates to download the hall ticket at the earliest. IIT Kanpur, in a tweet, said that about 80 per cent of candidates have downloaded their admit cards while the remaining 20 per cent need to download them at the earliest.

“About 80% candidates have downloaded their admit cards. We request the remaining candidates to download their admit cards at the earliest," reads the tweet. Candidates who are yet to download the GATE 2023 admit card, can do by visiting the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The hall ticket for the GATE 2023 exams was released on January 9. To download the GATE admit card 2023, candidates have to log in using their credentials like enrolment id and password on the portal. According to the official schedule, the GATE 2023 exams will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 this year.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be held in two slots in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The first shift (morning) will be conducted between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm followed by the second shift (afternoon) from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Go to IIT Kanpur’s official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: On the main site, look for the link that reads – ‘Admit Card is now available for download’.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to log in using their Enrolment ID / Email Address and Password.

Step 4: Enter the correct credentials and click on submit.

Step 5: The GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and download the GATE 2023 hall ticket

Step 7: Keep a printout of the same for examination purposes and future use.

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on it. The details include the name of the candidate, registration number, GATE 2023 paper code, GATE exam date, exam timings, examination centre code, name and address of the exam centre, photograph and signature of the candidate, signature of the GATE organising chairman, and a few other instructions for candidates to follow on the day of the exam.

