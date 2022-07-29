The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 schedule. The online application registration process for the exam will begin on August 30, on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. The registration will go on for a month, till September 30.

Candidates, however, will be able to apply till October 7 but with a late fee. The GATE 2023 admit cards will be available for download from January 3. The exam will be conducted next year on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The answer keys will be made available on the application portal on February 21 and the final results will be announced on March 16.

GATE is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce and arts.

GATE score can be used for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce and arts, doctoral programmes in relevant branches of arts and science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other government agencies.

GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for giving admission to students without MoE scholarship/assistantship. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

GATE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Before starting the application process, the candidate must ensure that they meet the educational eligibility criteria of GATE 2023. A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or has already completed any government-approved degree program in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce or arts is eligible for appearing in the exam.

GATE 2023 Exam Pattern

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT). It will be conducted for 29 subjects (also referred to as “papers") areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The examination will be conducted in different cities across India as well as selected cities in the countries of Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, and UAE.

