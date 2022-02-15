GATE 2022 Response Key at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, How to Check

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 response sheets or the OMR sheets will be released today at the official website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The response key can be accessed using the candidate’s roll number and password. The exam was held for over 9 lakh students from February 5 to 13.

Using the GATE 2022 answer key, candidates can estimate the marks ahead of the results. Students can use the marking scheme of the exam and give marks to themselves using the answers given and estimate their scores.

GATE 2022 OMR sheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE

Step 2: Click on OMR sheet link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download the documents

The preliminary answer key will be released on February 21 while the window to raise challenges will be available from February 22 to 25. The GATE 2022 result is expected to be announced on March 17.

Those who clear GATE will be eligible to seek admission to MTech courses in IITs, IISER as well as seek jobs in PSUs based on their score and subsequent interview rounds. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of result declaration.

This year, two new subjects were added to GATE 2022 which include geomatics engineering and naval architecture, and marine engineering. The exam was held for a total of 29 subjects. A candidate is allowed to appear for a maximum of two papers and they will have to select the combinations from the approved list while filling out the application form.

Last year, a total of 7,11,542 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 1,26,813 cleared it. The overall pass percentage for the exam was 17.82 per cent. The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers varied from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent.

