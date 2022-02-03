GATE Plea in SC LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Refuses to Postpone GATE

The petition claims that the guidelines issued by the GATE committee incentivise those who do not go for covid-19 test despite having symptoms. The petition says that asymptomatic candidates are allowed to take the exam while symptomatic but not positive candidates are also allowed to take the exam but in separate rooms. Further, covid-19 positive candidates - symptomatic or asymtomatic - are not allowed. The petition alleged that the rules incentivise students to not get tested for Covid-19 as the instructions allow symptomatic but not covid positive students to take the test.