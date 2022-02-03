GATE Plea in SC LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Refuses to Postpone GATE

GATE Plea in SC LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court has refused to postpone GATE 2022. The exam is scheduled to begin from February 5. “Interfering in the exam process just 48 hours before it commences could result in chaos and uncertainty,” said SC. How do we play with the careers of all students who have been preparing?, asked the bench while hearing the plea filed by 11 candidates. Read More
GATE 2022 has added two new papers Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The authorities claim that the new papers will provide direct benefits to graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in Ship Building Industries and Geo-informatics.
GATE 2022 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and six other Indian Institutes of Technology at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee & Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Organising Institute for GATE 2022 is Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
“We cannot start postponing exams like this everything is opening up now, we cannot play with careers of students like this, one petitioner is a coaching centre! This an academic policy matter," said the SC as it refuses to postpone the exam just two days ahead of schedule.
You will never have an absolutely clear situation in all states. Look at the legitimacy of courts entering into these thickets. Just because some states have issues, how do we play with the careers of all students who have been preparing?, asks SC while hearing the petition
SC refuses to postpone GATE examination which is scheduled for February 5, saying that interfering in the exam process just 48 hours before it commences could result in chaos and uncertainty
Candidates filed an online petition seeking postponement of exams. “If the exam dates are not postponed, the candidates appearing for GATE 2022 run an imminent risk of getting infected and spreading it thereby getting threat to their life as well as their family member’s lives." The petition has received over 75,000 signatures already.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released a travel pass for candidates who will be appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. Candidates demanding cancellation or postponement of the exam had earlier said that they will face issues in travelling due to restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. Now, the institute has issued a travel pass.
The petition claims that the guidelines issued by the GATE committee incentivise those who do not go for covid-19 test despite having symptoms. The petition says that asymptomatic candidates are allowed to take the exam while symptomatic but not positive candidates are also allowed to take the exam but in separate rooms. Further, covid-19 positive candidates - symptomatic or asymtomatic - are not allowed. The petition alleged that the rules incentivise students to not get tested for Covid-19 as the instructions allow symptomatic but not covid positive students to take the test.
There are two PILs filed in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of GATE. One of the pleas is filled by a group of candidates and another by a coaching institute teacher Umesh Dhande. Students and other stakeholders have been demanding deferment of the exam for a long. There have been several online protests regarding the same.
Only authorities can look into this. Students have toiled hard for this. The exam is on 5th and if we stay exam now, then there will chaos in the country, said the court while dismissing the matter.
A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India NV Raman, Justice AS Bopanna, and Hima Koli heard the matter. Advocate Pallav Mongia will be fighting the case on behalf of petitioners.
The hearing comes after a months-long protest by students. Candidates have #postponegate2022 to demand deferment of national-level exam considering the current situations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates have been tagging Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Ministry and IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra K Tiwari in their tweets demanding a postponement.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.