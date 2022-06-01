GBSHSE Goa SSC Results 2022: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the SSC or class 10 board exam results on June 1 at 5.30 pm. Students awaiting their results can visit the official website of GBSHSE, gbshse.info to check the results once they are out. More than 20,000 appeared in the SSC board exam this year.

The board will announce the results of the term 2 examinations which were held in offline mode. GBSHSE conducted the class 10 examination from April 5 to 26, 2022 across 31 centres in the state. Students will have to secure at least 33 marks or above to pass the exams.

For candidates who fail are likely to be allowed to sit for the supplementary exam at a later date. Schools will be able to download the marksheets of the students from May 24. The merit list will be released by the board soon.

GBSHSE Goa SSC Results 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Open the official website of GBSHSE

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Goa SSC Result 2022"

Step 3: Now, enter your required information such as date of birth, roll number, etc

Step 4: Click on submit and you will be able to see the result on your screens.

Step 5: Download the results copy and save.

GBSHSE Goa SSC Results 2022: How to Check via SMS

To check score via SMS facility, Goa board SSC students can type Goa 10 seat number and send it to 56263 or 58888. The detailed marks subject-wise and total will be sent back to students via SMS, once released.

GBSHSE Goa SSC Results 2022: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.

Step 4: Login using your required information

Step 5: Now, click on the Goa board under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Select the option of GBSHSE SSC exam result 2022

Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board examination for SSC was conducted under a special scheme. The students were majorly evaluated through the internal assessment. As many as 97.7 per cent of students cleared the class 10 examination last year.

