GCET 2022 Registrations Begin: Here's How to Apply for Goa College Entrance Exam

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the dates for the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022. The entrance test is conducted every year for admission into various engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses offered by government and private colleges in Goa.

As per the schedule shared by DTE, GCET 2022 will be conducted on May 11 and 12 with results expected to be declared by May 20. The entrance test will be held offline in the English language. The schedule for the application process of GCET 2022, however, is yet to be announced.

Once announced, candidates seeking admission in B Tech courses in Goa will be able to send in their application online by logging on to dte.gov.in and completing the registration process before the last date.

Students who miss the last date of application due to some reasons will be given an extra window to submit their application with a late fee of Rs 1500.

After successful registration and application, candidates will be issued their admit card for GCET 2022 at the later stage of the process. The admit card is a compulsory document for appearing in the engineering entrance exam.

GCET 2022 score will be a base for taking admission into various colleges affiliated to DTE in Goa. Qualified candidates will be allotted colleges as per their rank and score in the entrance exam.

Candidates seeking admission into BTech courses in Goa will have to appear for the entrance test in three subjects, physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

For admissions into B Pharma, candidates will have to appear for physics, chemistry, and biology.

Admission to BArch courses is given on the basis of the National Aptitude Test In architecture.

Admissions to the medical courses including MBBS and BDS offered by the DTE, Goa are done on the basis of candidates’ scores in NEET.

The syllabus for the entrance exam is determined on the basis of Goa Board HSSC (class 12) issued by the Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE).

