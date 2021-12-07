German University Offers 1-year MBA With Option of Post Study Work Visa, CAT Score Not Required

The IU International University of Applied Sciences (IU), Germany has partnered with Simplilearn to offer a one-year international MBA programme. Through the programme, learners will be offered a dual degree in association with London South Bank University.

Candidates applying for the programme will be able to study abroad in Germany for one semester (six months) during the 12-month course. Alternatively, learners can also opt to do the programme entirely online if they find it more convenient.

It further provides learners the eligibility to apply for a Post Study Work (PSW) Visa after completing the course. “Learners greatly benefit from the programme as it saves them from clearing various competitive exams that are otherwise required to study and find job opportunities overseas," says Simplilearn.

“The study abroad Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme covers core topics and modern-day challenges in the corporate world. It helps learners develop the required skills to become confident and competent leaders in business," it adds.

The programme also offers learners an opportunity to pursue optional specialisation across four domains — Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, Design Thinking, and Digital Transformation, which would be complemented by exclusive masterclasses from renowned industry partners such as EY.

Students with a four-year bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, with English as a medium of instruction, and at least two years of professional work experience are eligible to pursue this programme.

Speaking about the programme, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, “Global outlook and inter-disciplinary knowledge are some of the evergreen focus areas for future leaders. Simplilearn is pleased to announce its first study abroad partnership with the International University of Applied Sciences to provide its learners with the opportunity to travel overseas, experience new cultures, and gain a hands-on, international campus experience. Additionally, the PSW visa option is a rare advantage that lets learners explore international job opportunities post course completion, without the hassle of appearing for other competitive exams."

