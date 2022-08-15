Get Out of Slavery Mindset, Dream Bigger: PM Modi to Youth on Independence Day

For how long will we survive on global certificates?, asked Prime Minister Modi on Independence Day. “We do not need to copy others but instead we will stand up on our strength and fulfill our goals," said Prime Minister while addressing the youth of the nation.

PM said that the world is changing its perspective toward India. The world is looking at solutions from India. The skills of 130 crore Indians are offering a ray of hope to the world, however, our best talent sometimes gets stuck in language barriers.

Taking a note from the National Education Policy (NEP), which emphasizes studying regional languages, Modi said, “We should be proud of each and every language of our country, no matter how well versed we are with it or not. We do not have to compare ourselves to anyone.. we are unique and bright."

He also asked Indian youth to have a bigger and collective dream. “Our talent sometimes don’t find their desired way and this is because of the slavery mindset we have to get rid of this," said Modi.

From the Red Fort, the PM said, ‘Jb hum apni dharti se judenge, tabhi to uncha udenge’ (when we will be connected to our roots, only then we will be able to fly higher).

Addressing the youth of the nation, Prime Minister said, “Youth of my country, when the country will celebrate its 100 years, you too will be in your 50s. If you march with me and give me these golden years of your life and our country will be a developed country."

In this Amrit Kaal we have to come together and work towards another big goal of Viksit Bharat

Asking the countrymen to have bigger desires and collective desires, he said, " In this Amrit Kaal we have to come together and work towards another big goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India)."

“Dreams cannot be different when we’re looking for an empowered and developed India…Along with cooperative federalism, we need cooperative competitive federalism now," said PM.

India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit, calling the next decade a ‘techade’, PM said, “4 lakh digital entrepreneurs are ready in India and this is making our country a technological hub. Our efforts towards semiconductors, 5G is because of a revolution in education and modern technologies. This decade will be a ‘techade’ for India."

