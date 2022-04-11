Ghaziabad-based School Shut for 3 Days After Students Test Covid-19 Positive

A private school based in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has moved back to online classes after two students tested positive for coronavirus. The school administration claims to have shut the in-person classes for three days only as a “precautionary measure". Students will resume to attending online classes from April 11 to 13, as per the official notice from the school.

Two students, one from class 3 and another from class 9 were absent for three consecutive days, after following up with the parents, the school found out that the kids were tested positive for coronavirus. The management took a quick decision and decided to shut physical classes in what they claim will help “break the chain".

The school principal said in a letter to parents, students, and other stakeholders that the school will resume after the Easter holidays. In the letter, the principal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “All of us truly believe that prevention is better than cure As two positive cases of covid-19 have been reported in our school, the school management has decided to suspend offline classes for the next three days (April 11 to 13) in order to break the chain. We will continue imparting education through online classes."

This comes at a time when coronavirus cases are rising again in the world due to the XE variant - a sub-variant of the Omicron virus which caused the third wave of coronavirus in India. The new strain is known as the XE recombinant and is a mutant hybrid of the two previous versions of the Omicron variant, BA.1 and BA.2.The new strain of the Omicron variant appears to be more transmissible than any previous strains, however, there has not been any XE case detected in India yet.

Schools were shut in mid-March 2020 and have started to resume in 2022. The new session beginning this year is the batch of students who would be attending in-person classes after two years. For the past two years classes have been held online for most of the duration.

