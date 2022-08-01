Girls' School Ragging: Senior Students Allegedly Make Nudes of Juniors, Threaten With Knife

In Medinipur Aliganj Rishi Rajnarayan Girls’ School, students of classes 11 and 12 have allegedly made nude videos of junior wing students in classes 5 and 6 as part of or ranging. These students have allegedly been abusing the junior kids for months. After the matter came to light, parents raised a massive protest against the inhumane ragging episode in the school.

Aggrieved students claimed that girls in senior classes would lock them in the bathroom, beat them up, and pour water on them. Students alleged that when they complained to teachers about the malicious activities of the schoolgirls, the senior students in classes 11 and 12 threatened the young students with knives. After the threat, the younger kids were traumatized and refused to go to school. This made parents aware of the incidents.

After this incident, the parents came to the school and protested on Saturday morning. The parents demanded that the school authorities should identify those who have committed this heinous incident and take appropriate steps.

According to the school, so far 8 students involved in this ragging have been identified. A meeting of parents has been called for next Wednesday and then action will be taken. As demanded by the parents, the school authorities have also planned to install CCTV throughout the school.

In another case, in a private school in Assam, a boy in class 7 was brutally tortured by senior students who left him distressed. Seniors boys made him do chores such as washing dishes, bringing them water, and giving them body massages including sexually inappropriate behavior.

