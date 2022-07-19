Girls Were Asked to Carry Bras in Hand on Return: NEET Aspirant Retells Medical Exam 'Frisking' Horror

“Horrific experience," exclaimed a medical aspirant as she retells her story of taking the medical entrance exam - NEET 2022. Claiming that she along with many other girls was told to remove their bras before entering the exam hall, the teenager claims during the exam, that she was worried about covering herself up and was uncomfortable throughout the 3-hours.

“While writing the exams, we had gone through mental trauma. We had to cover ourselves with our hair as we did not have a dupatta and we had to sit with male aspirants which too was indeed a harrowing experience," she told news18.com.

The aspirant (name withheld on purpose) is one of the nearly 100 students who have filed a police complaint against the staff at Ayur, Kerala claiming they were forced to remove their bras (upper body inner wear) before entering the exam as their ‘hooks’ were metallic and no metal item is allowed in the exam.

The NTA has clarified that it has not released any such code for innerwear, however, as per rules wearing metallic belts, clothes, and accessories are not allowed in exams for anti-cheating purposes.

“We were called in and said there will be scanning. There were two queues. I was asked if I had a hook attached to my inner-wear. I said, Yes. Then I was asked to stand in one line. Then I saw girls entering a room. They (staff) asked to enter a room and remove the innerwear," told one of the students who took her medical entrance exam on July 17.

“When I entered the room, I saw a number of innerwears kept on the ground. We were worried about whether we would even get it back when we leave," said the aspirant.

She further added, “When I entered the room it was very dark. There was no space inside the room and it was too congested. It was indeed a harrowing experience. While writing the exams, we had gone through mental trauma. We had to cover ourselves with our hair."

She informed that it was not only the female staff but also the male staff who were involved in this process. “When we returned by luck I got mine back. I saw a girl who was crying there. It was quite crowded there. There was a lady official who asked her why she is crying. After that, another senior official was asking us why she was crying. He even asked that all these are just part of the procedures here. What was even more concerning is that the official there instructed the girls to carry the innerwear in their hands while returning and not wear it. We felt extremely sad. But however, we all changed the dress inside the room as we didn’t want to go without wearing it," the aspirant told.

The centre superintendent and the independent observer as well as the city coordinator, Kollam told the exam conducting body that they “did not find any such incident happening in the centre". An observer at the Ayur centre where the alleged incident took place said that the centre superintendent had told him that they had seen a metal button on the shoulder of a girl, however, the centre superintendent in her letter explaining the incident to the NTA called the complaint ‘fictitious’.

The centre superintendent in her letter, a copy of which is with News18, stated “I was vigilant in the conduct of all procedures and in my knowledge no bad incident has taken place in the centre on the day of the exam. I think the complaint is fictional and with bad intentions."

