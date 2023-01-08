GK Capsule: Cold Wave in Delhi to XBB.1.5 Omicron Subvariant, List of Major Events From This Week

Its time to prep up for the upcoming exams in the 2023. Get ready to score big. There have been a number of incidents that took place in the last one week. From the national capital shivering in 1 degree to Covid cases rising, let us look at some of the major events from this week.

1. Cold wave in Delhi

The national capital continues to shiver under severe cold wave conditions. Delhi’s Ayanagar recorded this season’s lowest temperature of 1.8°C on Friday morning. Safdarjang reported a minimum temperature of 4.4°C while the Ridge recorded 3.3°C, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Northwest India was blanketed by a thick layer of smog.

2. XBB.1.5 Omicron Subvariant

There has been a rise in the number of COVID-19’s XBB.1.5 variant cases. At present, seven cases have been reported in India. Three cases have been found in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said.

3. Amazon to cut 8000 jobs

Amazon CEO CEO Andy Jassy has announced that the company is planning to cut more than 18,000 jobs from its workforce afte the quick hiring during the pandemic phase. The comes months after Amazon announced that it will layoff 10,000 employees.

“Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles," said CEO Andy Jassy in a statement to his staff.

4. Eggs, Chicken in Mid-day meal

The West Bengal government now plans to include eggs, chicken, and good seasonal fruits in its mid-day meal system for schools amid allegations by the BJP that the ruling TMC has misused the PM Poshan programme. Leader of the opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari has complained on the matter to union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan.

5.Meghalaya Assembly Polls First list

Trinamool Congress has released its first list of 52 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. The party has also given 5 tickets to female candidates. Two sitting TMC legislators – Miani Dalbot Shira (Ampati) and Dikkanchi Dalbot Shira (Mahendraganj) – featured in the first list.

