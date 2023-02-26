Keeping track of news and all the current happening worldwide is essential. In mostly all major recruitment exams, there is a mandatory general knowledge section. Candidates are thus advised to stay updated on current events as the exam date approaches. To make it easy for you, we have listed the most recent developments to help you prepare for various competitive exams in the coming months.

Delhi’s New Mayor- Shelly Oberoi

Shelly Oberoi became the new mayor of Delhi after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the mayoral election that was conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). She defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) Rekha Gupta. Meanwhile, AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal has also been elected as the deputy mayor of Delhi. He defeated the BJP’s Kamal Bagri by a margin of 31 votes. This election was the new municipal corporation’s fourth attempt to select a mayor and deputy mayor.

Advertisement

New Drugs Controller General of India

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission secretary-cum-scientific director, Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi has been appointed as the new Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) selected his name for the post of DCGI last month. Raghuvanshi’s appointment will come into effect from the date he assumes charge till he attains the age of superannuation on February 28, 2025, or it can be until further orders (whichever is earlier).

Sania Mirza Retires from Tennis

Advertisement

Sania Mirza ended her 20-year-long tennis career at the WTA Dubai Duty-Free Championships on February 21. The 36-year-old partnered with American Madison Keys in the women’s doubles event of the tournament. She is a six-time grand slam winner and is also among the country’s most successful tennis stars. Post-retirement, she is set to mentor the women’s Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket team.

Advertisement

Karnataka Hijab Ban

A group of girl students from Karnataka approached the Supreme Court on February 22 and sought permission to take their exams while wearing the hijab. The apex court stated that it will soon “take a call" on this matter. According to media reports, the Pre-university exams in Karnataka are expected to begin on March 9, 2023.

KTU VC Allowed to Continue by HC

On February 21, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan informed that the Kerala High Court has allowed the interim Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Ciza Thomas to continue his term and there was no need for him to approach the Supreme Court. While speaking to reporters in Delhi, the governor said that any judgment of the Kerala High Court or any court would be implemented in letter and spirit. His statement comes at a time when the state government had sent a panel of three names to him for the selection of a Vice Chancellor for the said varsity.

Read all the Latest Education News here