GK Capsule: From Demolishing Twin Tower to India Covid Tally, Top News Events of the Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Noida Twin Towers Razed: When the Final Blow from Supreme Court Sealed Fate of Supertech

At 2:30 pm on Sunday, the Supertech twin towers in Noida came down like a pack of cards in just 9 seconds, leaving fume of smoke clouds, a massive thud-like sound and a debris, which would take almost three months to clear.

But what actually led to this massive structure disappear into debris was an order of the Supreme Court passed on August 31 last year. This was a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and MR Shah, which passed these orders. While passing the orders, the bench upheld the 2014 orders of the Allahabad High Court on the demolition of the 40-storey twin tower building of Supertech Limited’s Emerald Court project.

9,436 New Covid-19 Cases, 30 Deaths in 24 Hours in India

With 9,436 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India’s tally of infections rose to 4,44,08,132, while the count of active cases has declined to 86,591, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,27,754 with 30 new fatalities being recorded. In addition, 27 deaths have been reconciled by Kerala and 100 deaths by Goa, the data updated at 8 am showed. The count of active cases now comprises 0.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the ministry said. A decline of 720 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Bridge at Sabarmati Riverfront

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Atal Bridge in Ahmedabad and attended the ‘Khadi Utsav’ at the Sabarmati riverfront as he kickstarted his two-day visit to Gujarat. He and chief minister Bhupendra Patel attended the khadi event, where the prime minister also tried his hands at the spinning wheel during the one-of-a-kind live event, where 7,500 woman artisans from various districts of the state spun their charkhas at once.

Prime Minister Modi said khadi was a symbol of self-reliance and a force to behold with during the freedom movement as it “broke the chains of slavery". “We’ve seen that khadi became the force of the freedom movement and broke the chains of slavery. The same Khadi can become an inspiration to make India developed and self-reliant," he said, addressing a gathering.

Russian Systems ‘Intercept’ Israel Missiles In Syria Amid Tensions Over ‘Dangerous Strikes’, Ukraine

Russian-made air defence systems reportedly shot down Israeli missiles and bombs on August 25. According to Yegorov, the Pantsir-S1 and S-75 systems intercepted two missiles and seven guided aerial bombs. The latest Israeli-Russia flare-up in Syria comes amid reports of Israeli F-35 jets repeatedly penetrating Iranian airspace in the last two months. As per Saudi-run news outlet Elaph, the Israeli jets successfully evaded Russian and Iranian radars during massive drills with the United States.

