GK Capsule: From Falling Rupee to Sri Lanka Crisis, Know Important Events of the Week

Rupee Falling Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee has been weakening for quite some time and the fall continues with the domestic currency hitting its fresh all-time low of 77.72 against the US dollar on Thursday. Although the rupee has gained 7 paise in the early trade on Friday, the pressure of FPI selling and the impact of tight monetary policy globally persist. The rupee has seen volatility in the past few months. The local currency had stood at 73.77 to a dollar on January 12, 2022, and since then it has fallen about Rs 4 and touched 77.72 on Thursday. However, the fall has not been continuous since January 12. First, it weakened between January 12 and March 8 to hit 77.13 and then started strengthening till April 5 to touch 75.23 to a dollar. Since April 5, the rupee has seen a continuous fall and has touched all-time lows multiple times since then.

Sri Lanka Crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe Sworn-in As New PM of Island Country

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister amid the ongoing political turmoil triggered by the worst economic crisis plaguing the debt-ridden country. The 73-year-old had taken his oath of office, according to the media office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who faces widespread protests demanding his resignation. The post of PM was vacant over the last two days after the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa, and a political deadlock between other key political parties.

Indian-Origin Student Bullied In Texas School; Authorities Hand Harsher Punishment To Victim

A student of Indian-origin was bullied by a white student in Texas’ Coppell Middle School North earlier this week. The video of the incident went viral but people were enraged regarding how Coppell Independent School District handled the situation.The victim Shaan Pritmani was punished for three days but the aggressor whose name has not been revealed was punished for only one day.

Gyanvapi Row: SC Says Shivling Area to be Secured, But Allows Namaz; Varanasi Court Wants Survey Report

The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed an order that the Shivling area that was found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi will be protected and Muslims’ right to prayer and religious observances should not be disturbed inside the mosque. A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha heard the plea filed by Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi and said the apex court will hear parties on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Varanasi court-appointed Commission that carried out the videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex has got two days time to submit its report. The court had earlier asked the commission to submit the report by Tuesday.

India Make Badminton History with 3-0 Win over Indonesia to Lift Maiden Thomas Cup

The Indian men’s team etched their name in the history books as they won the Thomas Cup title for the first time with a dominant 3-0 win over Indonesia in the final in Bangkok on Sunday. India got the win over Indonesia with World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy producing memorable performances.

