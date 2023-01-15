GK Capsule: From Golden Globe Awards to Joshimath Land Sinking, Know Important Events of the Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

From SS Rajamouli’s RRR winning a Golden Globe Award to the sinking lands of Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, a lot has happened this week. On the one hand, there was the sad news of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passing away on Thursday, and on the other, people rejoiced with the commencement of the hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha. Here are some important events of this week:

RRR Wins in Best Original Song Category at 80th Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s RRR won a Golden Globe Award in the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the 80th Golden Globe Awards this week, making it a historic day for India. RRR’s win also marks India’s first Golden Globe win in the category. The music for Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravani and the song has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The song features the film’s lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Golden Globe win “a very special accomplishment!".

Female Students to Get Menstruation Benefit in Kerala’s CUSAT

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala this week granted “menstruation benefit". Female students will get an additional 2% in attendance benefits for each semester. As per university policy, in order to take examinations, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance each semester. The minimum requirement would now drop to 73% when female students begin to seek menstrual benefits in the event of low attendance. The directive would apply to all female CUSAT students, including those pursuing PhDs.

Air India Urination Row

In an unexpected turn of events that resulted in counter-allegations, Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India New York-Delhi AI 102 flight, rejected the accusation against him in a Delhi court, claiming that the woman urinated on herself. In response to the woman’s complaint to Air India, Delhi Police filed an FIR against Mishra.

Joshimath Land Sinking Crisis

The land sinking at Joshimath, Uttarakhand, has been in the news headlines for the past few days. Around 4,000 people have already been relocated to temporary relief camps and more than 600 uninhabitable homes have been evacuated. The Joshimath land sunk by 5.4 centimetres due to ground subsidence between December 27, 2022, and January 8, 2023, according to ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre.

India Defeats Spain in FIH Hockey World Cup

The Indian hockey team defeated Spain 2-0 in their opening Pool D match in the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday to kick off their world cup campaign. India is now placed second in Pool D after England who earlier defeated Wales 5-0.

