GK Capsule: From India Covid Tally to China's Mock Taiwan Attack Drill, Some Major Events From the Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Advertisement

General knowledge and current affairs form a major section of almost every entrance exam. Therefore to assist in the preparation of various entrances we have brought to you some major events from this week. Take a look at them below.

India Records 18,738 Covid Cases, 40 New Covid in a Day

With 18,738 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,41,45,732 while the active cases have increased to 1,34,933, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has climbed to 5,26,689 with 40 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 140 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Advertisement

N Kalaiselvi from Tirunelveli Becomes First Woman Director General of CSIR

Senior scientist Nallathamby Kalaiselvi was on Saturday appointed as director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the first woman to lead the consortium of 38 research institutes across the country. Known for her work in the field of lithium ion batteries, Kalaiselvi is at present director of the CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute at Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu.

She succeeds Shekhar Mande, who superannuated in April. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, was given the additional charge of CSIR upon Mande’s retirement.

Advertisement

With Diabetes on Rise in Kerala, Study Says 1 Limb Gets Amputated in State Every 30 Minutes

With vascular diseases on the rise following increase in prevalence of diabetes and other life-style diseases, every 30 minutes one limb gets amputated in Kerala, according to a study conducted by the Vascular Society of Kerala (VASK).

The study pointed out that lack of awareness regarding vascular diseases among the public has led to many people suffering from improper or delayed treatment with devastating complications like loss of limb or life.

Advertisement

Assam: Japanese Encephalitis Has Claimed 63 Lives Since July 1

At least 63 people died of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam in the last 37 days while 347 were infected, prompting the Health Department to undertake various measures to deal with the disease, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Three fresh deaths were reported from Nagaon district on Saturday while fresh infections were reported from 10 districts including Cachar, Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metro.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM), since July 1, at least 63 people have died after being infected by the vector-borne disease in more than 22 of the state’s 35 districts.

China Carries Out Mock Taiwan Attack Drill in Response to Pelosi Visit

Chinese aircraft and warships practised on Saturday for an attack on Taiwan, island officials said, in retaliation for a visit there by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that also saw Beijing halt dialogue with the United States in several areas.

Pelosi’s brief unannounced visit during the week to the self-ruled island claimed by China infuriated Beijing and has prompted unprecedented military drills that have included ballistic missiles fired over the capital, Taipei. The Chinese exercises are scheduled to last until midday on Sunday.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here