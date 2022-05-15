GK Capsule: From India's Thomas Cup Qualification to Twitter Deal on Hold, Know Important Events of the Week

The prelims of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam 2022 are set to be conducted on June 5. As the dates of the exam inch closer, aspirants must continuously keep themselves updated with news and updates from around the globe to score better in the current affairs section of the paper. If you are an UPSC 2022 aspirant here’s your dose of important news from the past week.

Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister

Amidst the political and economic turmoil in Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the sixth prime minister of the island nation. Ranil replaces the outgoing PM Mahinda Rajapaksa who quit his post, saying that it was for a unity government in the country. The new PM faces the herculean task of controlling the series of violent protests and steering Sri Lanka out of the economical and political unrest.

Most Runs by Indian uncapped Player in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma has emerged as the highest run-getter among Indian uncapped players in IPL 2022. The 19-year-old who is playing his first season of the tournament has scored 368 runs in 12 innings at an impressive average of 40.89. Varma has scored two-half centuries in a season that has been nothing less than a nightmare for his team.

Elon Musk Puts Twitter Takeover on Hold

Billionaire Elon Musk has put his $44 billion deal to buy social media giant Twitter on hold. Making the announcement through a tweet, Musk said that the deal was put on hold due to pending details to support the company’s claim that spam/fake accounts represent less than 5 percent of the total users. Musk’s announcement was followed by Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal’s thread where he reacted to the leadership change in the company and hoped for the deal with Musk to sail through.

COVID-19 cases in India

The one week average of fresh COVID-19 cases in India witnessed a drop as it stood at 2910 weekly average in the outgoing week compared to 3180 at the start of May. On Saturday, May 14, India recorded 2858 new COVID-19 infections with 3,355 recoveries and 11 deaths. Delhi reported 899 new COVID-19, the highest in the country on May 14.

India Qualifies for Thomas Cup Final

Indian men’s team secured a remarkable 3-2 victory against Denmark in the semi-final on Friday to qualify for the Thomas Cup final for the first time. In the final match of the badminton tournament, the Indian men’s team will be taking on Indonesia on Sunday at the Impact Arena, in Bangkok, Thailand.

