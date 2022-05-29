GK Capsule: From International Booker Prize to Covid-19 Situation in India, Know Importance Events of the Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Advertisement

Since the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC exams are approaching next month, candidates must have fastened their speed in preparing themselves for it. It is important that the candidates taking the exam be aware of the latest happenings around the nation, as well as, the world. In order to help them with preparation.

1. The first Hindi novel to bag the International Booker Prize

‘Tomb of Sand’ has become the first Hindi novel to have won the International Booker Prize. The writer of the novel is Geetanjali Shree from New Delhi. The original name of the novel in Hindi is ‘Ret Samadhi’ which is translated into English by Daisy Rockwell as ‘Tomb of Sand’. Notably, it is also the first book in Hindi to secure a nomination in the global literary award show.

2. Worldwide Monkeypox virus cases

Advertisement

According to the World Health Organisation, Monkeypox is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. It is transmitted when someone gets in contact with humans who have already caught the virus or with material contaminated with the virus. So far, approximately 200 cases of monkeypox have been found in over 20 countries.

Advertisement

3. Updates on the Covid-19 situation in India

Advertisement

As per the Union Health Ministry, currently, there are 16,308 active Covid-19 cases in the country. Data from the health ministry reveals that active cases of the virus comprise 0.04 % of the total infections. Moreover, the COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 98.75 %.

4. India’s biggest drone festival- Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022

Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, a two-day event that was started on May 27 and ended on May 28. The Mahotsav was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the event the Narendra Modi on Friday expressed optimism regarding the growing drone industry in the country. He predicted the rise of drone use in every sector in the country, including agriculture, defense, sports, etc. The PM launched 150 remote pilot certificates at the two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 in Delhi.

5. The countries attended the Quad Summit 2022

As the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue grouping of Australia, Japan, India and the United States — also known as the Quad — meet in Tokyo on May 24, for their second in-person summit, after the last one in Washington in September 2021 (they had met once in a virtual summit in March 2021). On Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Quad Summit with the leaders of Japan, Australia, and the United States were present.

6. Indian officer Anwar Hussain Shaik is the new chairperson of the WTO committee

Indian Government Officer, Anwar Hussain Shaik has been appointed as the Chairperson of the World Trade Organisation’s Committee on Technical Barriers on Trade. He has become the first Indian representative to head the committee after 10 years. Elisa Maria Olmeda de Alejandro from Mexico was the head before Shaik.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.