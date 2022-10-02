GK Capsule: From Iran Protest to Vyapam Case, Here's List of Major Events to Look Back at

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Putin Declares Annexation of 4 Ukrainian Provinces

On Friday, September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement to annex four Ukrainian territories (Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Lugansk) at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin. These territories are controlled by the Russian army. He even urged Ukraine to return to the negotiating table and end the seven-month conflict.

Shashi Tharoor files his nomination for Congress president post

Shashi Tharoor, the senior Congress leader, filed his nomination for the post of Congress President on Friday at the party’s headquarters in Delhi. The Thiruvananthapuram MP handed over his nomination papers to the party’s central election authority chairman, Madhusudan Mistry.

83 people died after Iran uses lethal force to suppress protestors

Amnesty International said on Friday that Iran is purposely using lethal force to silent protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini and that without international intervention, more people are at the risk of being detained or killed. The warning came as another rights group reported that 83 people had been killed during the two-week protests.

5 people get 7 years of rigorous imprisonment in Vyapam Case

In connection with the Vyapam scam, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, sentenced five people to seven years of imprisonment. On Thursday, special court judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodia convicted them for their involvement in sabotaging a 2013 police recruitment test conducted by the MP Vyavsayik Pareeksha Mandal, abbreviated ‘Vyapam’. The court even imposed a Rs 10,000 fine each.

PFI money laundering case: 3 accused convicted to 14 days in jail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Delhi court on Friday that the Popular Front of India (PFI) had repeatedly engaged in money laundering offenses over the years, and the court sent three officials of banned outfit PFI to 14 days judicial custody. The agency also stated that its investigation revealed that the accused individuals were actively involved in receiving fraudulent cash donations on behalf of PFI.

